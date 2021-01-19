A man who allegedly participated in the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol now stands accused of threatening to shoot his children if they snitched on him, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.



Guy Wesley Reffitt was arrested Monday in Texas. He is charged with entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and obstruction of justice.



He also threatened his two children if they turned him in, federal prosecutors said. The children’s ages were not listed in the court filing.



“If you turn me in you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot,” Mr. Reffitt allegedly told his children.



Mr. Reffitt also told his family that he had “erase everything” because the FBI was on to him, vowing to “do what he had to do,” if his family reported him to the FBI, court documents revealed.



Mr. Reffitt also threatened to “put a bullet” through his daughter’s phone if she shared a video of him rioting in the Capitol, according to federal prosecutors.



His wife told the FBI that he was a member of the far-right Three Percenters movement, court documents revealed. Federal agents discovered that he posted a website for the Texas Freedom Force militia movement.



Mr. Reffitt was allegedly spotted in a video of the Capitol riot wearing a blue jacket over a black military-style vest and a black helmet with a camera attached. The video also appears to show Mr. Reffit flushing out his eyes because he was sprayed with a chemical irritant.



Federal agents discovered an AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol while searching his home on Jan. 16, court documents said. Mr. Reffitt told investigators he brought the pistol to Washington but disassembled it to comply with the city’s gun laws.

