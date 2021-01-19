President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that he’ll always be a son of Delaware as he bid his home state a final goodbye before he’s sworn in as president Wednesday.

Mr. Biden spoke at a National Guard/Reserve Center named after his late son Beau, the state’s former attorney general who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret — he’s not here. Because we should be introducing him as president,” Mr. Biden said.

Beau Biden’s death contributed to Mr. Biden’s decision not to run for president in 2016.

“I know these are dark times, but there’s always light,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden also quoted James Joyce as telling a friend that when he dies, Dublin will be written on his heart.

“Well, excuse the emotion but when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” he said. “You’ve been there for us in the good and the bad.”

He said he’s “proud, proud, proud” to be a “son of Delaware.”

Before he was elected vice president in 2008, Mr. Biden spent more than three decades as a U.S. senator representing Delaware.

