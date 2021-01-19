Retired Gen. Austin said he supports civilian control of Pentagon during Senate hearing

By Mike Glenn

THE WASHINGTON TIMES

President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s choice to lead the Pentagon wasted little time addressing the elephant in the room Tuesday during his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In prepared remarks released shortly before his hearing, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin said he understands and respects the reservations from some senators about having another recently retired general at the head of the Department of Defense.

“The safety and security of our democracy demand competent civilian control of our armed forces, the subordination of military power to the civil. I spent nearly my entire life committed to that principle,” he said. “In war and peace, I implemented the policies of civilians elected and appointed over me.”

He pointed to former Obama Defense Secretary Leon Panetta as an example by saying he understood that being a politically appointed member of the president’s Cabinet requires a different perspective on governance than that of a serving military officer.

“I intend to surround myself with and empower experienced, capable civilians who will enable healthy civil-military relations, grounded in meaningful oversight,” Gen. Austin said.

Even if he makes it past Tuesday’s hearing, Gen. Austin still needs both chambers of Congress to approve a waiver to a law barring recently retired generals from leading the Department of Defense. Passed in 1947, the law was meant to ensure civilian control of the military.

The waiver has only been granted twice, first to General of the Army George C. Marshall, who was President Truman’s defense secretary from 1950-1951, and most recently to retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis in 2017.

“I will rebalance collaboration and coordination between the Joint Staff and the [Office of the Secretary of Defense] staff to ensure civilian input is integrated at every level of the process,” Gen. Austin said.

Some Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, have said they opposed granting the waiver for Gen. Austin even as they acknowledge the historic nomination of the first Black to lead the Pentagon.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island will take over as chairman of the Armed Services Committee when the Democrats assume control of the Senate. In a statement released in December, the then-ranking committee member said civilian control of the military is a hallmark of the Constitution and the nation’s democratic system.

“It is the obligation of the Senate to thoroughly review this nomination in the historic context it is being presented and the impact it will have on future generations,” Mr. Reed wrote. “I will carefully review this nomination and look forward to meeting with General Austin to hear his views on the national security challenges we face and the exemption request being made in order for him to be considered to lead the Pentagon.”





After stressing his support for civilian control of the military, Gen. Austin addressed other issues he intends to tackle as the head of America’s military. The most immediate challenge facing the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. If confirmed, he said he will “quickly review” the Pentagon’s contribution to coronavirus relief efforts and ensure that everything possible is done to help distribute vaccines across and make sure the troops are vaccinated.

The Austin hearings are being held inside a Capitol building still reeling from the Jan. 6 assault by a mob of pro-Trump supporters that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Gen. Austin promised to “fight hard” to rid the ranks of racists and extremists and create a climate where everyone has the opportunity to serve the country with dignity.

“The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies,” he said. “But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”

Although much of his senior-level military career had been focused on the Middle East, Gen. Austin told the senators that he recognizes that Asia must be the primary focus of efforts at the department.

“I see China, in particular, has the ‘pacing challenge’ for the Department,” he said.

Gen. Austin said he did not seek out the assignment to lead the Pentagon but was honored to have been tasked with the mission.

“I would not be here, asking for your support, if I felt I was unable or unwilling to question people with whom I once served and operations I once led or too afraid to speak my mind to you or to the president,” he said. “I was a general and a soldier — and I’m proud of that. But today I also appear before you as a citizen, the son of a postal worker and a homemaker from Thomasville, Georgia. I am proud of that, too.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.