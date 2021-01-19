PHOENIX (AP) - A man and woman have been found fatally shot inside a town home complex in Phoenix, according to police.

They said it’s unclear if it was a murder-suicide or a shooter is on the loose.

Phoenix fire and police personnel responded to a report of a shooting around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and found the 43-year-old man and 33-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven’t identified the couple, but said they lived together and were believed to be in a relationship.

