First lady Melania Trump praised the military, law enforcement and first responders in a farewell message posted to her Twitter account this week, encouraging Americans to be peaceful and love one another.

In a nearly seven-minute video, Mrs. Trump said she treasures the law enforcement and members of the military — as well as their families — who make sacrifices in order to keep communities safe.

She also praised the children she visited in hospitals for keeping smiles on their faces, mothers who have overcome opioid addiction, teachers, nurses and doctors, as well as truck drivers and first responders helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people,” she said.

Mrs. Trump also encouraged Americans to choose love over hate and peace over violence, particularly fitting given the unrest in the nation’s capital earlier this month and the rioting in a number of U.S. cities that has carried on since last summer.

“Violence is never the answer and will never be justified,” she said.