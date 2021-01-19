The National Guard yanked two soldiers from the massive security mission surrounding Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden due to potential affiliation with “fringe right-wing militias.”

Army officials have not detected any violent plots linked to the 25,000 National Guard troops depled to Washington, nor have they identified what militia group the two soldiers are thought to be affiliated with.

The National Guard Bureau referred questions to the Secret Service which declined to comment on the security steps being taken in the inauguration, according to the AP.

Military officials have said they routinely screen service members for any membership in extremist organizations.

The extra security measures in D.C. is a response to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump and his unfounded contention that the election had been stolen.

