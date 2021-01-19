The social media platform Parler is reemerging online. Visitors to its website, Parler.com, will now see a webpage displaying messages describing “technical difficulties” and statements from some Parler staffers.

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, both Apple and Google removed Parler from their app stores and Amazon Web Services took Parler offline. The tech companies cited concerns about dangerous online speech that could cause real-world harm.

Parler previously fretted that the tech companies’ actions could force it offline for an extended period of time and sued Amazon. In a message now appearing on the website, Parler CEO John Matze sounded more optimistic.

“Our return is inevitable due to hard work, and persistence against all odds,” Mr. Matze said on Parler’s website on Monday. “Despite the threats and harassment not one Parler employee has quit. We are becoming closer and stronger as a team.”

Other messages of support for Parler displayed on its website come from conservative commentator Dan Bongino, a Parler investor, and Amy Peikoff, Parler’s chief policy officer. Under a banner saying the platform was experiencing technical difficulties, a message from the company said it aims to provide a nonpartisan public square.

“We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon,” said the message on Parler’s website. “We will not let civil discourse perish!”

Parler looks to have registered its domain with Epik last week, according to a search of the WHOIS database. Last week, however, Epik published a statement saying that it had, “no contact or discussions with Parler in any form regarding our organization becoming their registrar or hosting provider.”

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.