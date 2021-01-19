TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A police officer shot a man raised his gun toward him as he responded to a call about a man who was “yelling incoherently” and banging on doors at a Tampa apartment complex, police said.

The incident happened late Monday at the Bowery Bayside Apartments, according to Tampa police. Jeremy D. Liwag, 28, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Officers went to the complex after receiving calls about the man.

Police told news outlets that after making a call to authorities, a woman reviewed her security video and saw that Liwag was armed with a handgun. She called the agency back to let officers know the man was armed.

Officers went to the woman’s apartment to review the video and one of them recognized Liwag from a previous encounter. They then went to Liwag‘s apartment to check on his welfare, police said.

According to police, as the officers were talking to Liwag he began “raising his gun toward the officers, forcing one of the officers to shoot him.”

Body camera video from the officer shows him speaking to Liway while standing just outside the door, news outlets reported.

As the officer asked Liwag to come out of the apartment, the man began to back away. while standing just outside his apartment door. The officer asks Liwag to come out of the apartment. When Liwag begins to back away with an arm tucked behind his back, the officer drew his gun. He ordered Liwag to show his hands. That’s when Liwag can then be seen bringing a gun from behind his back. The officer opened fire.

A police investigation is continuing. Police said the officer is 36 years old and has been with the agency for six years.

Police said they would not release the names of the officers involved in the incident, citing Marsy’s Law. That is an amendment to the state’s constitution that was designed to protect victims of crime.

Tampa police are among some Florida law enforcement agencies that apply the law to officers who are victims of crime in the line of duty, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The agency did not specify what crime Liwag committed against the officer, the newspaper reported.

A second officer who responded to the call is a 39 and has been with the agency for 13 years.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

