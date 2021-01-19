Sen. Ron Wyden, the incoming chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said Tuesday that he wants the full Senate to consider the anticipated nomination of Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary on Thursday.

“I hope she’ll be on the floor on Thursday,” Mr. Wyden, Oregon Democrat, said at Ms. Yellen’s confirmation hearing.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the outgoing chairman, said earlier Tuesday he anticipated that the timeline for Ms. Yellen’s confirmation would mirror that of current Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The GOP-led Senate voted to confirm Mr. Mnuchin on Feb. 13, 2017.

Senate leaders are still working out how the chamber will be organized after Wednesday.

Democrats will take effective control once Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris and three soon-to-be Democratic senators are sworn into office.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden says he wants the Senate to quickly process his nominees to lead the Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security and State Departments.

In addition to Mr. Biden’s nominees, the Senate is also dealing with a looming impeachment trial that will eat up a good deal of floor time.

The Democratic-led House impeached President Trump last week, accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Republicans say the process was haphazardly rushed and that it might not be constitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a former president.

