Famed author Stephen King disparaged Kayleigh McEnany in terms widely disparaged as sexist, calling her fit only for entry-level tip work.

The outgoing White House press secretary posted a tweet saying that holding the job “has been a true honor!”

Mr. King quoted the tweet and replied “Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa.”

Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa. https://t.co/9chCgO0hK9 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 19, 2021

Kyle Smith of National Review quickly noted that Ms. McEnany has at least a passable mind.

“Er, she graduated Harvard Law School,” he pointed out.

Other Twitter commentators replied with “cool sexism bro” and “sounds like sexism to me, but OK.”

One commentator, Town Hall associate editor Beth Baumann wondered aloud “Curious to see what [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] thinks of this,” tagging New York congresswoman and socialist hero.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez worked as a bartender, a point often cited in disparaging ways and which has prompted her to reply in detail about sexism and class prejudice.

