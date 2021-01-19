IRVING, Texas (AP) - A Texas man has pleaded guilty to helping his father evade arrest for over 12 years in the fatal shootings of the man’s two teen sisters.

Islam Yaser-Abdel Said, 32, of Irving, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, federal prosecutors said.

He faces up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Islam Said’s father, Yaser Said, was arrested in August in Justin, a small city 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. Yaser Said had been wanted on a capital murder warrant following the New Year’s Day 2008 fatal shootings of his daughters, Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18.

The sisters were found shot multiple times in their father’s taxicab outside a motel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. Police found them after one of the girls called 911 from a cellphone and said she was dying.

Federal prosecutors say Islam Said conspired with his uncle, Yassein Said, to harbor his father in an apartment in the Dallas suburb of Bedford and later in a home in Justin.

Yassein Said is set for trial on Feb. 1.

