On her father’s last full day in office, Tiffany Trump announced another milestone in her life.

She announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, Wednesday on Twitter.

It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé @MichaelZBoulos!Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XeoSceoH8N — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) January 19, 2021

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé,” she wrote accompanied by a picture of the couple.

Mr. Boulos, 23, a wealthy heir of a transportation and business conglomerate, posted similarly on his Instagram account.

“Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together,” he wrote using the same image as Miss Trump did.

Miss Trump, 27, the only child of President Trump and second wife Marla Maples, is a 2020 Georgetown law school graduate. She has generally kept a lower political profile than her half-siblings Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

Neither person gave any indication of specific wedding plans such as dates or locations.

