President Trump is telling Americans in his farewell address that his political movement “is only just beginning,” and that the nation is praying for the success of the Biden administration.

In a recorded address, the president says of his four years in office, “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

“Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people,” Mr. Trump says in remarks released by the White House. “We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten — because everyone matters and everyone has a voice.”

He vowed, “Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration … I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.”

Mr. Trump‘s presidency will end at noon Wednesday, when President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes the oath of office. Despite his boycotting of Mr. Biden’s inauguration after a bitterly contested election, Mr. Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

The president also addressed the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blaming him for provoking.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol,” Mr. Trump said. “Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.”

The mob attacked the Capitol after Mr. Trump exhorted a massive rally of his followers to help him stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College results for Mr. Biden. The president has said his remarks at the rally were appropriate.

In his farewell, Mr. Trump said he “took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices — because that’s what you elected me to do.”

“Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation,” he said. “We restored American strength at home — and American leadership abroad.”

Mr. Trump said the biggest danger facing America “is a loss of confidence in ourselves — a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”

“No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes — for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality,” he said. “America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. We are — and must always be — a land of hope, of light and of glory to all the world.”

He said his administration “built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before,” Mr. Trump said. “As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home. I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.