President Trump awarded presidential commendations to about 50 members of his vaccine team on Tuesday, including doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx and key members of the military.

Mr. Trump considers the approval of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to be a key part of his legacy as he makes way for President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday.

The immunization campaign has been slower than many hoped, though the vaccines were developed and approved in record time during 2020.



“They said it couldn’t be done, but we did it. They called it a medical miracle, and that’s what they’re calling it right now,” Mr. “They said it couldn’t be done, but we did it. They called it a medical miracle, and that’s what they’re calling it right now,” Mr. Trump said in a taped farewell address.



Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx were frequently at Mr. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx were frequently at Mr. Trump ’s side during press conferences on the virus, though he publicly broke with them at times.



He also awarded commendations to Army Gen. Gustave Perna, who is handling logistics for “Operation Warp Speed,” and his science adviser, Moncef Slaoui.



Other recipients included Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Nancy Messonnier, a government scientist who in February issued the first major warning of the virus’s likely impact on public life.

