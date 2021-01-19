The U.S. government on Tuesday declared that China‘s communist government is guilty of carrying out genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighur ethnic minorities and others in western China.

“After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that since at least March 2017, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on the final full day of the Trump administration.

“These crimes are ongoing and include: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians, forced sterilization, torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained, forced labor, and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement,” he added.

Mr. Pompeo also stated that both open-source and intelligence evidence supported the conclusion that Beijing has followed a policy of genocide against the Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.

“I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state,” he said.

Chinese officials have “made clear that they are engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group, even as they simultaneously assert their country as a global leader and attempt to remold the international system in their image.”

More than 1 million predominantly Muslim ethnic Uighurs have been placed in concentration camps in Xinjiang, according to the U.S. government.

China has denied the repression and asserted that its actions against the Uighurs and other non-Han Chinese minorities are part of an anti-terrorism re-education program.

However, the U.S. government and non-governmental organizations have documented the mass repression of Uighurs. The designation was made under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The decades-long repression of the Uighurs rapidly expanded after March 2017 and included ethnic Kazakhs and Kyrgyz. Mr. Pompeo said.

“Their morally repugnant, wholesale policies, practices, and abuses are designed systematically to discriminate against and surveil ethnic Uighurs as a unique demographic and ethnic group, restrict their freedom to travel, emigrate, and attend schools, and deny other basic human rights of assembly, speech, and worship,” the statement said.

“PRC authorities have conducted forced sterilizations and abortions on Uighur women, coerced them to marry non-Uighurs, and separated Uighur children from their families.”

China has called the Uighurs “malignant tumors,” and their Muslim faith to a “communicable plague,” the statement said.

Authorities also urged CCP rulers to impose a “crushing blow” against the minority.”

The U.S. government calls on China to immediately release all those detained in Xinjiang and abolish the system of internment.

The Chinese must also end detention camps, house arrest and forced labor; and cease coercive population control measures, including forced sterilizations, forced abortion, forced birth control, and the removal of children from their families, the statement said.

