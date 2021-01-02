District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine is anxious about next week’s pro-Trump protests happening in the city, he said in an interview out Friday.

“My level of anxiety is high,” Mr. Racine, a Democrat, said during the latest episode of “The Takeout,” a podcast produced by CBS News. “My preparation is even more intense than that,” he added.

President Trump has been encouraging supporters to protest Wednesday, Jan. 6, when Congress holds a joint session to count the Electoral Votes affirming his loss to President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Trump supporters protested his loss last month in D.C., Mr. Racine noted, including members of the group called the Proud Boys who accordingly became the subject of a local hate crime probe.

Proud Boys clad in the group’s trademark black and yellow colors were caught on camera last month stealing “Black Lives Matter” signs from two local churches and set one of them on fire.

Clashes also broke out last time between Proud Boys and counter protesters, and four people were stabbed and several arrested. Police are investigating the sign burning as a possible hate crime.

Enrique Tarrio, a Proud Boys leader who took credit for burning the stolen church sign, said his group will return to D.C. for the upcoming round of pro-Trump protests, but in disguise.

Proud Boys plan to wear all black next time to blend-in with Antifa, anti-fascist activists known who usually protest their gatherings, another so-called Proud Boy said recently.

“We’re going to be blending it, weaving in and out like a mother f—ing old lady with some goddamn pins in her hands making a goddamn sweater,” he said in a video Mr. Tarrio shared on social media.

Mr. Racine said his office is working with local and federal authorities from the Metropolitan Police Department and FBI in anticipation of the upcoming protests happening.

The attorney general’s office is also working with not-for-profit organizations “who have a lot of data on hate groups like the Proud Boys and others” expected in D.C., Mr. Racine added.

Mr. Racine said authorities are planning for Proud Boys to “do what they did just a few weeks ago: pick fights, create damage, damage property, and then act in a very threatening way, right in front of two of the most historic African-American churches” in D.C.

“The District of Columbia is ready for that, and I’m confident that we’ll be able to allow peace to win over hate,” Mr. Racine added.

The protests will concur with Congress counting the electoral votes affirming Mr. Biden’s election to the presidency. The votes have already been certified by the states, although some Republicans plan to reject them.

“While MPD does not discuss operational tactics, as with any known, large demonstration, we will continue to monitor and assess each activity, and plan accordingly with our local and federal law enforcement partners,” the Metropolitan Police Department told The Washington Times earlier this week.

