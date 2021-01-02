Whistleblowers like the one who sparked President Trump’s impeachment proceedings would gain protection under new rules for the U.S. House of Representatives proposed by Democratic leadership Friday.

Included within the 45-page rules package offered before the 117th Congress begins Sunday is language making it a violation of the House’s Code of Conduct for members to reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

Specifically, the rule-change prohibits “knowingly and willfully disclose publicly the identity of, or personally identifiable information about, any individual who has reported allegations of possible wrongdoing.”

The rule would apply to whistleblowers who have raised their concerns appropriately under federal law, such as the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978 or the Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989.

It also includes an exception for instances where the whistleblower agrees to have their identity disclosed, as well as a mechanism for Congress to override the person if they do not wish to be revealed.

Outing a whistleblower would not be a violation under the rule if “the disclosure is by the chair of a committee after an affirmative vote by two-thirds of the members of the committee that such disclosure is in the public interest.”

Existing whistleblower protections are meant to let government employees raise concerns about alleged waste, fraud or abuse without having their identity revealed or risking retaliation.

Nonetheless, Republicans Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas last year named the person they allege to have filed the whistleblower complaint that led to Mr. Trump being impeached.

Congress is set to convene Sunday. A vote on the rules package could happen as soon as the next day.

