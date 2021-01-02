President Trump on Saturday encouraged Georgia voters to participate in the state’s upcoming Senate runoff elections after referring to the contests the previous night as “illegal and invalid.”

Four days before polls close in the peach state, the president made a number of unfounded claims on social media Friday evening that included posts of him attacking how elections there are held.

Posting on Twitter, Mr. Trump asserted the “Georgia Consent Decree is Unconstitutional & the State 2020 Presidential Election…is therefore both illegal and invalid, and that would include the two current Senatorial Elections.”

Mr. Trump was likely referring to a specific consent decree reached last March by state Democratic and Republican officials that established rules for checking the signatures on absentee ballots.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden beat Mr. Trump in Georgia and several other swing states in last month’s contest, but Mr. Trump and some Republicans insist otherwise.

Notwithstanding his complaints about Georgia’s election rules, Mr. Trump said Saturday morning he will be campaigning for the state’s two incumbent Republican senators up for reelection this week.

“GET READY TO VOTE ON TUESDAY!!!” Mr. Trump added.

GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are defending their seats against Democratic rivals Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, in races that will determine which party controls the chamber.

