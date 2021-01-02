L. Lin Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer pushing to overturn the presidential election, found himself at odds with other allies of the administration following a series of unsound social media posts he made Friday.

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for President Trump’s reelection campaign, distanced herself from Mr. Wood after called on Twitter for several fellow prominent conservatives to be arrested for treason or killed.

Greg Kelly, a Newsmax host who lauded Mr. Wood as a “legend” only a few weeks earlier, and Nicholas Sandmann, a teenage activist previously represented by the lawyer, questioned his conduct as well.

“It all seemed so clear we overlooked one of the main participants in the theft of the election: THE REPUBLICANS,” Mr. Wood, 68, said in a series of conspiratorial posts he made on the platform.

Mr. Wood subsequently argued Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Chief Justice John Roberts should all be arrested for alleged treason.

“Let the military LOCK THEM ALL UP,” he tweeted. “They are traitors. It must be done if our country is to survive & once again serve as a bright beacon of light that provides hope of freedom to the world.”

Mr. Wood, whose Twitter account is followed by nearly a million others, was a co-counsel in several lawsuits filed by fellow pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell last month seeking to overturn the election.

Democratic President-elect Joseph R. Biden decisively won the White House race as polls had predicted, but Mr. Trump and some of his supporters falsely believe the president won and rallying to make it so.

Mr. Wood has previously slammed Chief Justice Roberts, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, after the Supreme Court declined to hear lawsuits challenging the outcome of the presidential race.

The vice president is set to oversee a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives this week in which Congress will count the Electoral Votes once more affirming Mr. Biden’s victory.

In one of the tweets Friday, Mr. Wood said Mr. Pence “should resign immediately unless he publicly states that he will reject electors” from states where the lawyer alleges fraud occurred. In another, he said that Mr. Pence should be arrested for treason, in addition to the others, and treated accordingly.

“He will face execution by firing squad,” Mr. Wood posted about Mr. Pence. “He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

Ms. Ellis distanced herself from her fellow lawyer shortly after. “To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution,” she tweeted.

Mr. Kelly, a host for the Trump-friendly Newsmax network, and Mr. Sandmann, who became famous for a viral encounter at the Lincoln Memorial last January, called out the lawyer’s conduct as well.

“His heart may be in the right place but his BRAIN is either TOTALLY FRIED. Or OWNED BY CHINA,” Mr. Kelly tweeted about Mr. Wood.

“I’m sorry but what the hell,” Mr. Sandmann reacted to one of the lawyer’s tweets, meanwhile.

Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes on Wednesday. Mr. Biden will be sworn-in two weeks later.

