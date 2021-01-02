Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, found his Louisville home vandalized Saturday a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, suffered a similar fate.

Messages were sprayed painted overnight on the exterior of Mr. McConnell’s home, including “Mitch kills poor” and another seemingly referencing the enhanced coronavirus stimulus relief he rejected.

“Weres my money” [sic] was painted in white on the door of Mr. McConnell’s home. Other messages, including at least one containing an expletive, were elsewhere on his home in both red and white.

Mr. McConnell called the vandalism a “radical tantrum,” local news outlet reported later Saturday.

“I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not,” he said in a statement, Louisville’s WDRB reported. “This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook.”

Mrs. Pelosi’s home in San Francisco was found similarly vandalized the day before. Messages including “We want everything,” “$2K,” and “Cancel rent!” were painted in black on the House speaker’s garage, the local CBS affiliate reported Friday. A severed pigs head was left in a pool of red paint nearby as well, KPIX reported.

The House and Senate recently agreed on a second coronavirus stimulus package that was later signed into law by President Trump on Sunday. It includes direct payments to Americans of up to $600, although the White House — and House speaker – have sought payments of $2,000. Mr. McConnell opposes, however.

