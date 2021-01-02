KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Kansas City has died from her injuries.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina said that the woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night and died Friday. Police are counting her killing as the first of 2021, even though the initial call was in 2020.

She was in in her 40s, but police didn’t immediately release her name. No suspect information was immediately available.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

