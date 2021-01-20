Senators confirmed the first of President Biden’s Cabinet picks Wednesday evening, giving the nod to Avril Haines to become the next director of national intelligence.

She was approved on a 84-10 vote, with the “No” votes all coming from conservative Republicans.

Ms. Haines was the only Biden pick to be voted on by the Senate before it adjourned for the day.

Every president dating back to Nixon has gotten at least one pick approved on Inauguration Day, though Mr. Biden had been in danger of breaking the streak after the Senate got a late start amid the election chaos.

Hearings were held on five nominees on Tuesday, including the top jobs at defense, homeland security, treasury and state. There were holdups with the others that made them unable to be approved Wednesday.

Democrats said getting Ms. Haines installed was a sign of how important the national security position is, given the state of world affairs.

