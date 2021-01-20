ADEL, Iowa (AP) - The uncle of a central Iowa man who was shot to death inside a vehicle in Adel has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

Mark Mash, 37, of rural Adel, was also charged Wednesday with control of a firearm by a domestic abuser, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Prosecutors allege Mark Mash fired a gun on Dec. 22 into a vehicle that his nephew, Jakob Mash, 20, of Perry, was in. The younger Mash died of a bullet wound to the head.

It is not clear from a criminal complaint filed in the case if Mark Mash was aiming at his nephew or what prompted the shooting, The Des Moines Register reported.

Dallas County Chief Deputy Adam Infante said Mark Mash was arrested the same day on other charges and remains in custody.

Court records show Mark Mash has a lengthy criminal record, with five felony cases that include an attempted murder charge in 2007 that was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Mash does not currently have an attorney, according to online records.

