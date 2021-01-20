China slapped sanctions Wednesday on 28 former Trump administration officials, banning them from entering or doing business in the country moments after they left office based on “a series of crazy U.S. moves on China-related issues.”

The Trump White House officials include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, economic adviser Peter Navarro, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and U.N. Ambassador Kelly Kraft, as well as John Bolton and Stephen Bannon, an unidentified foreign ministry spokesperson told Xinhua News, a state-controlled media outlet.

Other Trump officials included in the ban were former State Department officials David Stilwell and Keith Krach, and former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger.

“These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China,” the spokesperson said.

Xinhua News made no secret of its feelings about Mr. Trump, tweeting prior to the inauguration, “Good riddance, Donald Trump!”

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed the crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations,” said the ministry.

The sanctions announcement came shortly after President Biden was sworn in, becoming the 46th U.S. president, after his November election win.

At a press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying took a swipe at Mr. Pompeo, the former secretary of state, who accused China in a parting shot of “genocide” and “crimes against humanity” against Muslim and ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region.

“In our view, Pompeo’s so-called designation is a piece of wastepaper,” Ms. Hua said. “This American politician, who is notorious for lying and deceiving, is turning himself into a doomsday clown and joke of the century with his last madness and lies of the century.”

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

