President Trump, in one of his final acts in office on early Wednesday, revoked an order that had barred White House aides and former aides from lobbying for five years.

Mr. Trump said the White House employees and ex-staffers “will not be subject to those [ethics] commitments after noon” on Wednesday.

The president had instituted the ban on lobbying on his eighth day in office as part of his pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington. His order revoking the ban came minutes after Mr. Trump issued last-minute pardons and commutations for 143 people, including former congressmen convicted of corruption.

