NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An attorney who once served in the Louisiana Senate was disbarred Wednesday by the state Supreme Court.

Wesley Bishop had pleaded guilty last year after prosecutors said he lied to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Prosecutors said he falsely claimed he had tenants at property that was renovated with federal dollars through a state program.

Bishop was sentenced in July to probation. He agreed to pay $188,000 to the state office that administers the federal agency’s Small Rental Property Program.

Elected to the Senate in 2015, Bishop did not seek re-election in 2019.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.