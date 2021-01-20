Republican senators on Wednesday reminded Democrats about a bipartisan pledge that Vice President Kamala Harris signed when she was a sitting senator vowing not to blow up the chamber’s filibuster rule.

Republicans said they stood up to former President Trump during his calls to eliminate the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance most bills through the 100-member chamber.

Progressives want Democrats to do away with the filibuster to push through a far-left agenda.

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, recalled circulating a bipartisan letter signed by 61 senators signed agreeing to uphold the filibuster during Mr. Trump’s tenure.

“It was bipartisan, it included then-Senator Kamala Harris, it included many leaders from both sides of the aisle and I hope everyone remembers that,” Ms. Collins said. “Given the number of people who signed the letter, who are still here, I would hope they keep their commitment and agree to that.”

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who is the most conservative Democrat in the chamber, has said he will not support eliminating the filibuster. That leaves Democrats shy of the votes needed to change the rules with the chamber’s current 50-50 party split.

