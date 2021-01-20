ANGOLA, La. (AP) - A master sergeant at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested after a shift change check found marijuana hidden in a disinfectant wipe container, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections said in a news release Wednesday.

West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested 52-year-old Janice Coney of Zachary on Sunday on charges of bringing contraband into a prison and possessing an illegal drug, the statement said.

She had worked at the state’s maximum-security prison since mid-August 2005.

It was not clear whether Coney has an attorney who could speak for her.

The corrections department said she is on leave while the incident is investigated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.