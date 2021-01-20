Hillary Clinton said Wednesday it mattered a “great deal” that President Biden was sworn in on the same platform where a pro-Trump mob tried to undermine democracy two weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee noted that she wore purple to Mr. Biden’s inauguration in order to symbolize unity, a theme of Mr. Biden’s speech.

“I knew the theme President Biden was sticking was unity — and I thought if you combine red and blue … you get purple, so I wanted just to send a bit of a symbolic message. We need to come together,” she told The Associated Press.

She praised Mr. Biden’s remarks, noting it was made from a platform that just two weeks ago was overrun by a mob trying to destroy democracy and interrupt a joint session of Congress gathered to certify the 2020 election, referencing the Jan. 6 deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“The moment and the man are made for each other. He brings a deep sense of empathy,” she said of Mr. Biden.

Ms. Clinton recalled losing the 2016 election to former President Trump and how she was ‘heartsick” when she heard his inaugural address in January 2017, saying he was not reaching out “to be a president for all Americans.”

“It sent a very dangerous signal to the kind of president he turned out to be,” she said.

