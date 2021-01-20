President Biden had an “incredible sense of calm” as he entered the Oval Office for the first time as president, his spokeswoman said Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden also treated it like a home-coming.

“Remember, he spent eight years here as the vice president,” Ms. Psaki said.

She said Mr. Biden spent the historic Inauguration Day with his family, so that probably lifted his mood.

“He’s also eager to get to work,” Ms. Psaki said. “He was asking questions about policy and COVID and what’s next.”

Mr. Biden served as vice president to former President Obama from 2009 to 2017. He was inaugurated as the 46th president at midday in a scaled-down ceremony at the Capitol.

