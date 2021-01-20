Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first foreign leader to receive a call from President Biden, his spokeswoman said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the call will likely take place on Friday to establish a rapport and discuss the Biden administration’s plans to reject the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would transport fuel from Canada’s oil sands to Nebraska.

Mr. Trudeau, like Mr. Biden, supports strong action on climate change but supports the pipeline as a way to bolster the energy industry in his western provinces.

Ms. Psaki said she did not know when Mr. Biden might place a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. rival who President Trump was reluctant to criticize during his presidency.

“His early calls will be with partners and allies,” Ms. Psaki said of Mr. Biden.

