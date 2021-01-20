White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the U.S. Senate should be able to hold an impeachment trial for former President Trump as lawmakers also tackle President Biden’s early agenda.

“We are confident … that just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask and they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people,” Ms. Psaki told reporters.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden would leave it to Congress to work out the details.

The Democrat-led House voted to impeach Mr. Trump one week ago for inciting the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Ms. Psaki said they’re hoping to win over Republicans on the $1.9 trillion economic and coronavirus relief package Mr. Biden unveiled last week but that they’re not going to take “any tools off the table” to get parts of it signed into law.

Democrats now control the House, Senate and White House, albeit with a 50-50 split in the Senate and a narrow majority in the House.

Vice President Kamala Harris will break ties in the evenly-divided Senate.

