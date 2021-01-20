President Biden said Wednesday that former President Trump wrote him a “very generous letter” but declined to say exactly what advice Mr. Trump left him.

“Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous,” Mr. Biden said in his first public appearance in the Oval Office as president.

Mr. Biden spoke after he took executive action to mandate mask-wearing on federal property, provide “support for underserved communities,” and rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Those are three out of more than a dozen executive moves he’s making on Wednesday that will undo many Trump administration policies.

Mr. Trump skipped Mr. Biden‘s inauguration and had landed in Florida by the time his 2020 foe was sworn into office.

