President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon with a trio of Mr. Biden’s predecessors.



The president and vice president made the trip “to honor our men and women in uniform who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our common values,” according to the White House.



Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris were joined by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris made the short trip hours after they were sworn into office.



Mr. Biden gave a nod to Mr. Obama, Mr. Bush and Mr. Clinton in his inaugural address. Mr. Biden also said he spoke to former President Jimmy Carter, who did not attend, on Tuesday evening.

Former President Donald Trump landed in Florida on Wednesday before Mr. Biden was sworn into office.



Before he departed, Mr. Trump said he wished the “new administration” well.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited some of the pomp and circumstance typically associated with a presidential inauguration.



There was no post-address luncheon for Mr. Biden in the U.S. Capitol building, though congressional leaders did present him with gifts earlier Wednesday as he made his way through his old stomping grounds.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.