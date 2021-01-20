President Biden made the short trip from the White House to the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday evening to say he believes Americans are ready to “meet the moment” as the United States faces a multitude of crises.

“There are moments in our history when more is asked of us as Americans. We saw that in the Civil War. We saw that with Dr. King dreaming from these steps across the Mall,” Mr. Biden said as part of a primetime TV special to celebrate his inauguration earlier in the day.

He said the country is in a moment like that right now as it faces down the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis, racial injustice, and climate change.

“And the question is: are we up to it? Will we meet the moment like our forebears have? I believe we must and I believe we will,” he said.

Replacing the traditional inaugural balls and in-person celebrations, the event was a mix of live and recorded segments featuring appearances and remarks from people like singers Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi and NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.