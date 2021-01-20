President Biden vowed Wednesday to fire staff “on the spot” if he catches them disrespecting or talking down to colleagues.

“I’m not joking when I say this: if you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No if, ands or buts,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden was speaking at a virtual swearing-in ceremony for hundreds of political appointees - one of his first official acts since taking the oath of office earlier in the day.

“Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years,” he said.

