President-elect Joseph R. Biden will reverse President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, the public health arm of the U.N., and will restore a part of his national security team dealing with global health threats.

He is creating a COVID-19 coordinator who will orchestrate the response across government, including procurement of equipment, tests and vaccines, and issuing an executive order requiring masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings.

As part of the effort, he will challenge the American people to “do their part” and wear face coverings for at least the first 100 days of his presidency, while prodding state and tribal leaders to beef up rules within their borders.

The moves are part of a raft of day-one executive actions announced by the Biden team Wednesday ahead of his midday inauguration.

Mr. Trump moved to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO last year, saying it was too deferential to China in probing the coronavirus and the communist government’s secretive response in the early going. The departing president said the deference put the rest of the world at a disadvantage even as Americans extended an outsized share of funding to the organization.

Many Democrats said it would be better to seek reforms than withdraw from the organization, saying it would leave a vacuum for China and others to fill.

“Once the United States resumes its engagement with the WHO, the Biden-Harris administration will work with the WHO and our partners to strengthen and reform the organization, support the COVID-19 health and humanitarian response, and advance global health and health security,” the transition team said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health will deliver remarks to the WHO’s executive board on Thursday as the leader of a U.S. delegation.

Mr. Biden also plans to restore the Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense, a part of the White House National Security Council that was dissolved during Mr. Trump’s term before the pandemic.

