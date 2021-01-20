Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned fellow Republicans Wednesday the base of the party is “no longer loyal to the GOP.”

“Their loyalty now lies with Donald J Trump,” the Georgia Republican said on Twitter shortly after Mr. Trump left the White House for a final time as the nation’s 45th president.

Mr. Trump is not attending President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, breaking with recent tradition amid reports he’s considering starting a new political party.

GOP leaders, meanwhile, have said Mr. Trump bears some responsibility for the recent storming of the U.S. Capitol after feeding lies to his supporters that the election was stolen.

Ms. Greene, who has expressed support for QAnon conspiracy theories, has been a steadfast Trump supporter.

She backed his claims of widespread voter fraud — even after they flamed out in courts, and in her home state of Georgia, where Mr. Trump slammed GOP leaders for not backing his allegations.

Ms. Greene said Wednesday that numerous people have told her they will never vote, donate or volunteer for the party.

“They feel sold out by R’s who didn’t fight harder against the radical socialist agenda that Biden & Dems are bringing in,” Ms. Greene said. “It does not matter if we are in the minority.

“It does not matter if Dems have control,” she said. “All that matters is that every Republican fight for America First at all cost!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.