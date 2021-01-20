CALUMET, Mich. (AP) - The FBI arrested a man in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who is accused of joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The detail was disclosed in a request to search a car for evidence about Karl Dresch‘s trip to Washington. The car was seized after he was arrested Tuesday in Calumet in Houghton County, the FBI said.

A criminal complaint was filed against Dresch, but the document wasn’t publicly available yet in U.S. District Court. He’s due to appear in court by video Wednesday.

The search warrant request is loaded with details about Dresch‘s social media postings, especially selfies, related to the assault at the Capitol. He joked about the use of tear gas by police.

“I love masks now!” he wrote.

The FBI said Dresch posted a photo of himself holding a President Donald Trump flag while standing next to a statue of John C. Calhoun of South Carolina, vice president from 1825 through 1832 who defended slavery.

“Later that evening, Dresch expressed his approval of the events of the day,” the FBI said, noting that he posted “Total Victory!” and “I’m excited!”

