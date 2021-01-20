Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a staunch critic of former President Trump, said Wednesday that he hopes President Biden “can bring a brighter day” during a time of mourning in America due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the downturn in the economy.

Mr. Romney attended Mr. Biden’s inaugural address at the Capitol, praising the speech as strong and “needed.”

“We as a nation come together if we are told the truth and if we have leaders who stand for enduring American principles,” Mr. Romney said.

“We have hope that a new leader — and a new leader that’s called on all of us to draw to our better angels — that that can bring a brighter day,” he added.

Mr. Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, often threw punches at Mr. Trump — even before the former president became the GOP nominee in 2016.

The two men continued their spat during the Trump administration, with Mr. Romney being the only Republican senator to vote for an article of impeachment during Mr. Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.