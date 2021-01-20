SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A woman was killed by her son at a Sacramento-area senior living apartment complex Tuesday and he surrendered to authorities Tuesday after a shootout and standoff with sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

The woman was shot inside the apartment and pronounced dead at around 6 p.m. according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Her son was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be a superficial gunshot wound, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he shot himself or was wounded by deputies.

A reported domestic disturbance at around 5 p.m. sent deputies to the complex in the unincorporated Foothill Farms area, authorities said.

Family members said they were fine and the deputies left but a second report of a disturbance sent them back about 20 minutes later.

At the apartment, shots rang out from inside, possibly aimed at deputies, who fired back and retreated, authorities said.

After a standoff, the son eventually dropped his gun and surrendered, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

No deputies were hurt.

