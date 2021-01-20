A Connecticut man accused of using a clear police shield to pin a Washington police officer against a door as a violent mob crushed him during the U.S. Capitol insurrection was charged with assaulting an officer, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

The charge is among the most serious filed so far arising out of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Most of the charges filed so far have been less severe offenses, including disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III is charged with assaulting an officer, resisting or impeding an officer, civil disorder, disorderly conduct and violent entry.

Officer Kevin Hodges was shown on social media screaming in pain while being crushed in a doorway and being beaten by a violent mob of former President Trump’s supporters. Officer Hodges attempted to block the protesters from entering the Capitol to stop the 2020 election from being certified.

Prosecutors say Mr. McCaughey pinned the officer against the door while a separate rioter tried to rip off his gas mask, exposing his bloody mouth.

“The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American,” said acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael R. Sherwin.

