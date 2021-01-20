With four months since the last big lottery winner, Powerball officials drew Wednesday for a jackpot that topped $730 million, the fifth-biggest in U.S. history but not even the week’s biggest.

The winning numbers were 40-53-60-68-69, with the red Powerball being 22.

The drawing came one night after the Mega Millions game failed to have a jackpot winner for its $865 million prize.

Both games have been going on for months without a jackpot winner, making the top prize reach historic proportions. The last Powerball jackpot winner was on Sept. 16, and the last Mega Millions top prize was won the day before.

If taken in a single massive payment, as most recent big lottery winners have chosen to do, Wednesday’s $730 million Powerball prize would be worth $546 million. Federal taxes would quickly take almost 40% of that amount, with state taxes a possibility on top of that.

The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia and some U.S. territories.

The odds of a winning Powerball ticket are 1 in 292.2 million.

