Three new senators were sworn in Wednesday afternoon, delivering control of the chamber to Democrats and cementing the party’s grasp on all the reins of political power in Washington for the first time in a decade.



Taking the oath of office were Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the winners of Georgia’s special elections earlier this month, and Alex Padilla, picked by California’s governor to fill the seat of Vice President Kamala Harris.



Ms. Harris, who as vice president serves as presiding officer of the Senate, also gives Democrats the tie-breaking vote, and thus control of the chamber, which otherwise is divided with 50 Republicans and 50 members of the Democratic Caucus.

