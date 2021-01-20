A bomb threat was made against the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday just hours before the presidential inauguration, a court spokesperson confirmed.

“The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The threat comes less than two hours before President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes the oath of office.

The Supreme Court sits directly across from the U.S. Capitol complex where the swearing-in ceremony is set to take place.

Tensions have been running high in Washington after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol to stop certification of Mr. Biden’s victory. The mayhem resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops have been deployed to the city, and unprecedented security measures have been imposed.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this report.

