President Trump granted a last-minute pardon on Wednesday to Albert Pirro Jr., the ex-husband of Fox News Channel personality Jeanine Pirro, for his conviction of tax evasion.

In November 2000, Pirro, at the time an influential GOP businessman in New York state, was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison. At the time, Jeanine Pirro was the district attorney in Westchester County, New York.

He was convicted of illegally deducting more than $1 million in personal expenses as business write-offs.

The couple divorced in 2013.

The White House announced the pardon after Mr. Trump arrived in Florida on Air Force One, less than one hour before his term ends at noon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.