By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 20, 2021

COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials are investigating after vandalism caused extensive damage at a Bible camp in eastern North Dakota.

Someone set fire to a boys’ cabin and caused other damage at the Cooperstown Bible Camp Monday night, according to authorities.

Officials say someone drove recklessly all over the camp, narrowing missing buildings, trees and propane tanks, KVLY-TV reported.

The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on those responsible.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide