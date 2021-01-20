YouTube extended its ban preventing President Trump from posting videos for an additional seven days.

“[I]n light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for an additional minimum of seven days,” said Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson in an email on Wednesday. “As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel.”

Last week, the Google-owned YouTube removed some content from Mr. Trump’s channel and blocked him from posting for at least seven days.

Prior to the blockade, YouTube removed a video message posted amid the riots at the Capitol featuring Mr. Trump telling his supporters to “go home” and calling them “very special.” He also repeated his claim that Democrats “stole” the Nov. 3 election. Facebook and Twitter also removed that video.

Content from American government channels featuring Mr. Trump has been published since YouTube cracked down on Mr. Trump. The White House’s channel published a “farewell address” featuring Mr. Trump on Tuesday.

