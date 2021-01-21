President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Christopher Wray on in his current position, the White House said Thursday.

“I caused an unintentional ripple yesterday so wanted to state very clearly President Biden intends to keep FBI Director Wray on in his role and he has confidence in the job he is doing,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter.

Ms. Psaki told reporters Wednesday that she thought Mr. Biden had confidence in Mr. Wray but that she hadn’t spoken about the FBI Director with the president recently.

Mr. Biden’s team had signaled before the president was sworn into office on Wednesday that he planned to keep Mr. Wray on in his current job.

Former President Trump nominated Mr. Wray for the post in 2017 after Mr. Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey. FBI Directors typically serve 10-year terms.

