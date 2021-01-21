President Biden is seeking a five-year extension of a nuclear arms treaty with Russia that expires in two weeks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

“The president has long been clear that the New START treaty is in the national security interest[s] of the United States,” Ms. Psaki told reporters at the White House.

She said the extension makes sense when the relationship with Russia is “adversarial.”

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden is also tasking the intelligence community with conducting a full assessment of the SolarWinds hack, Russian interference in the 2020 elections, its suspected use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and alleged bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Under the 10-year agreement, which took effect Feb. 5, 2011, the U.S. and Russia are limited to 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and nuclear-capable heavy bombers, 1,550 nuclear warheads on deployed weapons, and 800 launchers and heavy bombers equipped for nuclear weapons.

Marshall Billingslea, special presidential envoy for arms control under former President Trump, had expressed hope earlier Thursday that reports about a five-year extension weren’t true.

“Took just 24 hours for Biden team to squander most significant leverage we have over Russia,” Mr. Billingslea said on Twitter.

